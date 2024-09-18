The Forestry Department is preparing to embark on an extensive work programme, as part of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project also known as (VEEP).

During an interview with NBC News, Director of the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fitzgerald Providence, said the work will focus on forest biodiversity conservation and watershed management. The target will be forested areas which were severely impacted by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

He said some of these areas were also impacted by the recent passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Providence said the Department will also continue to conduct outreach programmes, focusing on Sustainable Forest Management with people in communities surrounding those areas, where the VEEP project will be rolled out.

