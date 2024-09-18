Chief Executive Officer of GECCU, Maxine Johnny has urged Small business owners to take the necessary steps to legitimize their businesses, in order to leverage more opportunities.

Johnny was speaking at the opening ceremony for a series of small business training yesterday. The training is a collaborative effort between GECCU and the Center for Enterprise Development- CED.

Johnny said one of its aims is to help participants set up their businesses formally.

She added that Registration is critical to establishing a business identity, as it signals legitimacy which creates more avenues and opportunities for growth and financial success.

And Training and Education Coordinator and Public Relations Officer at the CED Keisha Phillips, urged financial institutions to invest in the development and proper functioning of small businesses.

