Fines and Imprisonment possible for businesses that allow school-aged children to loiter on their premises during school hours

Businesses that allow school aged children to loiter on their premises during school hours could be fined, imprisoned or both.

According to School Attendance Officer in the Ministry of Education Kenroy Boucher, businesses that sell alcohol should not allow children to be on their premises when they should be in school.

In an interview with NBC News, Boucher says persons caught committing this offense can be fined in accordance with the education act of 2002.

