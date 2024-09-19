Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said, the Holiday Inn Express and Suites is an important addition to the tourism product of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister pointed out that with Holiday Inn Express and Suites, coupled with the opening of Sandals Resorts and other hotels expanding, an additional 500 rooms have been added to the room stock on mainland St Vincent.

Minister Gonsalves added that the government is trying to have three, four and five star hotels in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

With only a few items outstanding, the Minister said there will be a November opening of the hotel.

