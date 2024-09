MRS EILEEN VERINA OLLIVIERRE PRESCOD of Campden Park – Plan died on Monday August 26th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 26th at the Campden Park Meeting Room. The viewing begins at 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Lowman’s Hill Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related