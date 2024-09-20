Cabinet has approved 150-thousand EC dollars to purchase seeds for thousands of households throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was announced by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar at the launch of the National Food Security Drive yesterday.

Minister Caesar is optimistic about the project, which seeks to foster resilience and sustainability in vulnerable communities.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves also welcomed the National Food Security project which will cost close to one million dollars.

The Ministries of Agriculture; Tourism and National Mobilization will benefit from the initiative, which is spearheaded by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

