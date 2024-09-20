Prime Minister Gonsalves is encouraging local businesses and corporations to lend more financial support to Olympic level Athletes.

PM Gonsalves was speaking at the welcoming Ceremony for Shafiqua Maloney, this country’s 2024 Olympic finalist yesterday at Argyle International Airport.

The Prime Minister said that athletes at Shafiqua Maloney’s level, require a substantial amount of financial support and it is important for local businesses and government to provide assistance.

And Chief Executive Officer, of the East Caribbean Group of Companies- ECGC, Jomo Cato, said that the private sector has to ensure that Vincentian athletes like Maloney are well funded, to compete at major sporting events.

