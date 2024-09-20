As dental awareness week concludes today, Vincentians are being encouraged to take advantage of the affordable services available through the government.

Dental Awareness Week began on September 15th and ends today September 20th.

The Week’s activities were observed with the theme “A Cavity Free Smile”.

Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Max Horne speaking on NBC’s Face to face programme this Morning encouraged Vincentians to take their dental health seriously.

Meanwhile, Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Shadia Williams shared a list of the dental services available to all Vincentians through the District clinics.

