MRS CLAUDETTE BRIGGS better known as CLAUDETTE THOMAS and MAR-MA-LO of Arnos Vale died on Wednesday September 18th at the age of 65. The funeral takes place on Friday October 4th at the Mt Coke Methodist church. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Church Yard.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related