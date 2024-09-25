The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) says it has launched an investigation into a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles which occurred along the Stoney Grounds Main Road this morning.

A release from the Police states preliminary reports indicate that several vehicles were involved in the collision, with one minivan sustaining extensive damage.

Several passengers were injured in the incident, with one individual currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

There are no reported fatalities.

The RSVGPF says it will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this collision, to determine its cause and contributing factors.

