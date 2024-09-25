Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has commended the tireless efforts of the United Nations to achieve a pact for the future which aims to realign the world with the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and make the United Nations fit for purpose.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Summit of the Future, a high level event that brought world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how they deliver a better present and safeguard the future.

In his address, the Prime Minister said securing an agreement on the fundamental issues for meaningful and multipronged international cooperation sets the world up to take a leap forward.

The Prime Minister said that for there to be a change in the international financial architecture, it is important that there be a multilaterally led overhaul of the debt architecture.

The Prime Minister would address the general assembly at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

