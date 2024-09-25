Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes has reiterated the appeal for property owners to follow the National Building Codes and guidelines.

She made this appeal as people across the country continue to rebuild following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, as the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues into its peak period.

Forbes said if people across the country follow the National Building Codes when constructing this will ensure that there is less damage whenever there are natural disasters.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

Photo credit: API

