Director of the National Commission on Crime Prevent Rodney Small said the Pan against Crime program will restart in schools across St Vincent and the Grenadines for the new school term.

He said that over 1600 pan players have come out of the Pan against Crime Initiative.

Small says that every school is asking for a pan program and for the subject to be added to the school’s curriculum.

He says that the Pan Against Crime Committee, of which the NCCP is a part, is looking at ways to incorporate parents in the initiative.

