The International Community has again been called upon to take bold actions to address the adverse impacts of climate change.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the call during the Summit of the Future, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, this week.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for immediate action against climate change.

The Summit brought together world leaders, international organizations, and other stakeholders to discuss the future of global governance, emerging global challenges, and strengthening multilateral cooperation.

At the conclusion of the Summit, World Leaders unanimously adopted the Pact for the Future, an ambitious commitment to a new start in multilateralism.

