On the margins of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Zambia formally established diplomatic relations on September 24, 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says this historic agreement was signed by, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Frederick Stephenson, and Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe.

This milestone marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation and collaboration between the two nations, highlighting their shared commitment to advancing mutual interests on the global stage.

During the signing ceremony, both Ministers emphasized the importance of fostering closer ties between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Zambia, recognizing the potential for strengthened cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, education, climate change resilience, trade, and cultural exchange.

Minister Stephenson reaffirmed this country’s dedication to working with Zambia to promote the goals of sustainable development and solidarity. He noted that this new partnership represents an opportunity for both nations to collaborate more.

Minister Haimbe echoed these sentiments, highlighting the deep respect that Zambia holds for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the opportunities that this new relationship will create for both nations.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Zambia reflects the two nations’ shared vision of fostering peace, development, and cooperation, as well as their commitment to multilateralism and working together in the spirit of the United Nations Charter.

