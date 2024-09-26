More than six hundred houses have already been repaired under the Housing Rebuilding Program.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel said more than six thousands houses were damaged due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The Minister said over five million dollars’ worth of materials have been procured for use in the rebuilding process.

Minister Daniel said some homeowners have indicated a willingness to do their own repairs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related