Government to launch shuttle service to assist the disabled and dialysis patients

The Government is working to ease the transportation burden on dialysis patients from the Leeward side of the island and Grenadines, who face high costs and physical strain accessing treatment in Georgetown.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Health Minister St. Clair Prince said the Ministry of Health has partnered with the Ministry of National Mobilization to implement a shuttle service and explore wider support under the Disability MOVE programme, set to launch in August 2025.

Minister Prince explained that the initiative aims to improve access to care for persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups nationwide.

The Health Minister said discussions are also underway to expand transportation support for vulnerable citizens, including the possible issuance of boat passes to dialysis patients from the Grenadines.

