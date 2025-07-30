Government to sign million dollar deal with Sandals Resorts for Mt. Wynne development

The Government will soon be signing a million dollar agreement with Sandals Resorts for a project at Mt. Wynne/Peters Hope.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he provided an update on the developmental projects that are ongoing locally.

The Prime Minister said on NBC Radio this morning that this new investment will create major employment opportunities locally.

The Prime Minister again urged nationals to take advantage of the job opportunities that are available.

