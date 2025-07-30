Nationwide fertilizer distribution set to commence on Thursday July 31st

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will be spearheading a nationwide distribution of fertilizer to farmers from tomorrow.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar made this announcement during a Ministerial Statement in Parliament on Monday.

This is among a series of initiatives that are being rolled out by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister Caesar also revealed that a significant amount of resources have been made available for Farmers and Fishers, to assist in accessing regional markets.

