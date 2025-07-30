Young Vincentians to explore farming and food in Summer Agriculture Programme

This summer, dozens of young Vincentians were immersed in a dynamic, hands-on introduction to the world of agriculture — from planting crops to preparing nutritious meals.

The initiative formed part of the Youth in Agriculture Summer Programme, an effort led by the Ministry of Agriculture through its Rural Transformation Unit.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, API, Senior Technical Officer in the Rural Transformation Unit, Currel Thompson Fergus, said the goal of the Youth in Agriculture Summer programme is to expose young people to the full scope of the agri-food system.

Thompson Fergus noted that the programme not only teaches essential farming and food-prep skills, but also fosters a new appreciation for fresh, local produce, while addressing major issues like an aging farming workforce and nutrition challenges among young people.

The Youth in Agriculture Summer Programme concluded on Monday

