The Magistrates Court Virtual Evidence Bill passed in Parliament

The Magistrates Court Virtual Evidence Bill was passed in Parliament on Monday.

The Bill, tabled by Prime Minister and Minister of Legal Affairs, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will provide for the hearing of cases via technological means.

Dr. Gonsalves said this piece of legislation will establish a comprehensive legal framework for the use of technology in the administration of justice.

Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke to the importance of the Bill, which is structured in four distinct parts.

