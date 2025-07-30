Minister James hails landmark ICJ Decision on climate change as victory for SIDS

Minister of Sustainable Development, Carlos James has hailed the recent ruling by the International Court of Justice as a legal victory for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other Small Island Developing States.

Minister James expressed this opinion, while delivering a statement in Parliament on Monday.

He said the landmark decision on obligations of states in respect to Climate Change, has national and international significance for Small Island Developing States.

Minister James said this ruling will allow St. Vincent and the Grenadines to continue its fight for climate justice across Small Island Developing States.

