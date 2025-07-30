Cricket Roundtable discussion set to take place this weekend as part of the Emancipation Cricket Festival

A Roundtable discussion will be held here later this week as part of the Emancipation Cricket Festival 2025.

The Emancipation Festival Organizing Committee says the Round Table Discussion under the theme: “Cricket as a Public Good,” is slated for Saturday August 2nd.

It says this high-level forum will gather some of the most distinguished minds in Caribbean cricket and public life to explore the historical, cultural, and developmental power of the game.

The conversation in reframing cricket will be centered around, cricket as a sport and an essential tool for nation-building, cultural identity, education, youth empowerment, and regional unity.

The round table will include panelists – Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Sir Clive Lloyd – Legendary West Indies Captain

Sir Andy Roberts – Iconic West Indian Fast Bowler

Former West Indies Wicketkeeper and Sporting Ambassador, His Excellency Deryck Murray and Former West Indies Cricketer and Administrator, Michael Findlay.

It will be moderated by Andrew Mason, host of the regional programme Mason and Guest Show.

Key themes will include – Cricket’s role in shaping post-colonial Caribbean identity; the present and future structure of Cricket West Indies; Sport as a vehicle for education, youth development, and social mobility; Regional unity and diplomacy through cricket and Preserving the legacies of the sport’s heroes

