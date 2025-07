High Commissioner of India to Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia residing in Suriname Subhash Gupta has said his government and the government of St Vincent and the Grenadine enjoy a robust and cordial relation.

We hear more about this and other development projects being undertaken by the government of India and St Vincent and the Grenadines is today’s Special report.

Colvin Harry has more.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related