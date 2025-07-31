Emancipation Cricket Festival to bowl off tonight at Arnos Vale

The Emancipation Cricket Festival will officially bowl off tonight at 7pm.

The Festival is an event hosted to celebrate this country’s Emancipation Day and honor the 1975 West Indies Men’s cricket team.

While the official matches will all bowl off from 7pm, there will be entertainment and cultural events on each evening leading up to match time.

Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James in an interview with NBC News encouraged all Vincentians to arrive at the Arnos Vale Playing field early to enjoy to cricket festival.

Minister James said the highlight of the festival is the final night where the legacy of the 1975 Men’s West Indies Cricket team will be honored.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related