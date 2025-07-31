Claims about an increase in rodents at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital have been dismissed by Health Minister St. Clair Prince.

Responding to a question in Parliament on Monday, Prince said leptospirosis cases are currently at an all-time low and emphasized that the presence of rodents, while undesirable, does not automatically indicate negligence.

He announced the formation of a dedicated task force to strengthen efforts to manage the issue.

While confirming there has been no rise in rodent activity at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, the Health Minister said this does not lessen the government’s commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and safety in all healthcare facilities.

Prince said there has been a proactive, multi-agency response aimed at enhancing rodent control both at the hospital and across the wider Kingstown area, extending to communities throughout the country.

