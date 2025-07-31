All Contestants in the upcoming Miss SVG Pageant are being adequately prepared for all categories of the competition.

Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee Karen Veira says that the seven contestants have been in training for a few months in preparation for the launch and pageant.

Veira says extra attention has been given to preparing the contestants for the interview segment and public speaking.

Veira says the contestants hail from throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines and are ready to face the challenge of Miss SVG 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related