Blossom Unlimited Secures Final Spot in COMSPORT Arnos Vale Knock-out with 2-0 Victory Over Police Force

Blossom Unlimited advanced to the Final of the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Knock-out Football Championship with a 2-0 victory over the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in the first Semi-final at Arnos Vale 2 Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Tyler Lewis and Kyle Derryck scored a goal each to put Blossom Unlimited in Sunday’s Final against the winners of today’s second Semi-final between System 3 and Jebelle.

Sunday’s Final is scheduled for a 3.30 p. m kick-off, and will be followed by the Presentation Ceremony.

