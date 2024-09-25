Blossom Unlimited Faces Police Force in Semi-Final of COM-SPORTS Arnos Vale Football League Today

Blossom Unlimited will square-off with the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force at 4.30 p. m., today in the 1st Knock-Out semi-final of the COM-SPORTS Arnos Vale Football League at the Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

Tomorrow also at 4.30 p. m., System Three will tackle Je Bells FC in the 2nd Knock-Out semi-final.

The Championship will climax on Sunday at 3.00 p .m., with the Knock-Out Final and Closing Ceremony also at Arnos Vale 2 Playing Field.

