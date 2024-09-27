The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is taking steps to move its systems online.

In traditional systems, the elderly and differently abled are often taken advantage of. However, the government is taking additional steps to ensure that these groups of people are protected in the digital sphere.

NBC News spoke to Cyber Security Expert Viluz Benetis, who said people who will be using the online systems need to study and learn, what is safe and what is not.

He also said that young people who have digital literacy should share that knowledge to older relatives and family members.

