SVG records a significant increase in number of reported noise complaints

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel says the tremendous amounts of noise complaint letters being received are concerning.

Daniel made the comment while speaking on NBC Radio recently. He noted that the majority of these complaints comes from the elderly within communities.

The Acting Prime Minister said that the government recognizes music as part of this country’s heritage, with its 2001 revival of pan music.

He said however, due to the large amount of complaints being received, it appears that many view music as noise.

Minister Daniel said there needs to be a discussion with all the stakeholders to provide solutions to address these concerns.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related