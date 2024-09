MR EDWARD ALINTON NATHANIL TANNIS better known as BRO EDS of Cinnamon Garden, Bequia died on Wednesday September 4th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 5th. There will be a viewing at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Port Elizabeth at 10:00 am. The service and burial takes place at the Cinnamon Garden in Bequia at 1:00 pm.

