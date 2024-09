MR SED-CLIFFE GILL of Dorsetshire Hill died on Wednesday September 25th at the age of 76. He was a Vendor and known as Mr. Gill to his Market family. The funeral takes place on Wednesday October 2nd at the Apostolic Faith Church, Dorsetshire Hill. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Dorsetshire Hill Cemetery.

