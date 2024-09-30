Developed countries have not kept their promises to the Small Island Developing States (SIDS), except the most marginal ones.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the statement during his address at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly which wrapped up on Friday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said a perfect example is the current process through which Small Island Developing States have to go through, to obtain soft loans from the World Bank.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the countries of the developed world have also failed or refuse to keep their commitments of restricting global greenhouse emissions.

He said unless there are alterations to these developments, Small Island developing states will continue to be severely negatively affected by climate change.

The theme for the debate of the General Assembly was “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations”.

