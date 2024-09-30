Minister of National Mobilization and Social Development, Keisal Peters has commended local Caregivers have been commended for their role in improving the lives of the elderly, particularly those living with dementia.

The Minister was delivering remarks a Memory Walk and Rally hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association.

Minister Peters also commended the work of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association.

World Alzheimer’s Day is observed on September 21st, to raise awareness and challenge the stigma around Alzheimer’s disease.

