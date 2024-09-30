The Government will be constructing in excess of 15-hundred houses throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the upcoming months.

This is according to Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves as he provided an update on the home reconstruction phase in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

The Minister said significant investments are being made in the Construction Sector.

Minister Gonsalves said other aspects of the National Housing Program will also be dealt with.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related