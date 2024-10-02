Police investigate shooting death of Unidentified Male found on Gibson Corner Main Road

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) says it has launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of an unidentified male, referred to as John Doe, along the Gibson Corner main road.

According to a release, the body was found approximately 6:00 this morning.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased sustained a single gunshot wound to the back, with no other visible injuries.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

Since the discovery, the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) has processed the scene and gathered valuable evidence that will aid in the ongoing investigation.

The RSVGPF says it is determined to ensure a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

The Police is urging anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to come forward and help them in maintaining the safety of the country.

