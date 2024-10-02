Hunting Season opens for mainland, remains closed for the Grenadines

Director of Forestry in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fitzgerald Providence said the hunting season for Mammals, Reptiles and Birds opened on October 1st with a number of changes.

He made this statement during an interview with NBC News.

Providence said over the years the country has been significantly affected by a number of weather systems with the most recent being Hurricane Beryl.

He said the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano in 2021 also had significant negative impacts on the partially protected species and they want these animal populations to replenish.

Providence said the Hunting season will only be open for hunters on mainland St. Vincent and remain closed for the Grenadines and shortened to run until December 31st.

