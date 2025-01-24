Director of Forestry Fitzgerald Providence has issued a reminder that the 2024 hunting season, is officially closed.

He did so, during an interview with NBC news.

Providence said the Hunting Season which closed on December 31st, was again shortened in 2024, so that animals can continue to replenish their populations.

He called on hunters to desist from capturing protected animals, during this time.

Providence also reminded the public that the hunting season was never opened for the Grenadines in 2024 and there should be absolutely no hunting, on the islands.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related