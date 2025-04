St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global in observing World Health Day today

And, to coincide with the celebration, the Ministry of Health will host a Fitness Walk under the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures”

The Ministry is calling on the Vincentian public to participate in the Fitness walk, which begins at the Calder gap from four this afternoon

The walk will be led by the Vincy Moves Caravan.

