Allan Cruickshank remembered at emotional funeral service

The life of Allan Cruickshank was celebrated during a funeral yesterday at the New Grounds Primary School hard-court.

The service was attended by several dignitaries including Members of Parliament, family and friends.

Delivering a tribute, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday said Mr. Cruickshank will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Cruickshank was eulogized by close friend and colleague Simeon Green, who recounted fond memories of his interactions with Mr. Cruickshank.

Mr. Cruickshank was laid to rest at the San Souci Cemetery.

