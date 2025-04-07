Further development plans in the works for Chatoyer National Park at Rabacca

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel has announced plans to carry out further development at the Chatoyer National Park at Rabacca.

Minister Daniel, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for North Windward, was speaking at the Unity Labour Party’s 24th Anniversary Celebration Rally recently.

According to Minister Daniel, a comprehensive plan has been developed for the project.

Daniel said a Documentation Centre will also be established at the Chatoyer National Park.

