The National Development Foundation (NDF) will host exhibitions this year to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) network, form connections, and promote their products and services.

This is according to Executive Director of the NDF Beverly Thompson.

Thompson also said that the organization is presently participating in project management training, which will lay the groundwork for future national training programmes that is expected to benefit small business owners across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related