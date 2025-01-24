St. Vincent and the Grenadines Program Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins said their General Surgery Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines which wrapped up yesterday, was a huge success.

He said this was their first medical clinic to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2025.

Wiggins said the Mission led by Dr. Jeffery Lukish, commenced on Sunday at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. More than forty patients from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the rest of the region, were seen.

He said the visiting medical team conducted seventeen specialized surgeries during the period.

Wiggins said the visiting General Surgery Medical Mission was also able to share their expertise with local health professionals.

