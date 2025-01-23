National Family Planning Coordinator highlights critical need for family planning access to support National Development

Lack of access to family planning resources and education, not only affects young people, but the country on a whole.

In an interview with NBC News, The National Family Planning Coordinator Arlitha John Douglas underscored the importance of access to family planning to the development of the country.

She says lack of access can lead to unplanned pregnancies which can in turn derail education and career opportunities, impact economic growth and strain the nation’s healthcare systems.

