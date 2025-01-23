Government launches ACEEE Initiative to foster community Empowerment and Economic Growth

The government will be launching a new project called Access Community Empowerment and Economic Engagement (ACEEE).

Prime Minister Gonsalves ACEEE is not to be confused with the Adult and Continuing Education Division, since ACEEE will be offered at the Community College.

The Prime Minister said the government aims to train 40 persons annually in each district per quarter, which will equal two thousand and eighty persons.

