New Certificate Programs to enhance workforce skills to be offered this year

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said several new programmes are being designed and four new certificate programmes will be offered this year, to meet the demands for specialized skills in certain sectors.

Speaking during 2025 budget debate, the Prime Minister said the four new certificates would be: Resort Studies, General Cosmetology, Audio Production Engineering and Agro Processing.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the offering aims to equip people with practical industry relevant skills, while accommodating 100 additional young individuals, contributing to workforce readiness and economic advancement.

The Prime Minister said persons who wish to apply for CAPS must have at least three CSEC passes, two CSEC passes and two CCSLC passes or CVQ level one certificate.

