Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to youths across the nation to not allow other people to stand in the way of their ambitions and educational development.

He made this plea during a recent groundbreaking ceremony for a sporting facility at Langley Park in Georgetown.

The ceremony also included the distribution of one hundred and twenty eight letters to residents for housing lots.

Prime Minister Gonsalves urged the nation’s youths to take advantage of the skills training programmes being offered at different technical institutions across the country.

The Prime Minister urged the youths to contact him, if they encounter any difficulties getting registered for these programmes.

