The Traffic Branch of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is reminding operators of public transportation that they will be adopting a zero tolerance approach to minibus operators caught drinking alcohol or using drugs, while on the job.

The reminder came from Constable Valdez Sampson during the Traffic Highlights program aired this morning on NBC Radio.

Constable Sampson reminded the public that it is an offence for anyone to operate a vehicle, under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Constable Sampson said the police have also observed a trend where every Friday, minibus conductors and drivers indulge in alcohol and drug consumption, while transporting the public and this will not be tolerated.

