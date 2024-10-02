SVG Meteorological Services monitoring two weather systems in the Atlantic

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services said it is closely monitoring the progress of two weather systems as the week advances.

Meteorological Forecaster, Gregory Cato said those two weather systems are Hurricane Kirk along with another which is developing.

He said in the coming days, warm conditions are expected as these systems continue to develop.

Cato said, some rainfall and less wind can also be expected as the week progresses, due to these two systems. The systems he said, do not currently pose a direct threat to St Vincent and The Grenadines .

Photo Credit : NHC/NOAA

